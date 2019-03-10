Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Follow Gamasutra's GDC 2019 coverage right here!

March 14, 2019 | By Staff
March 14, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing

Monday March 18 marks the start of Game Developers Conference 2019! Gamasutra will have reporters at the Moscone Center in San Francisco bringing you breaking news along with coverage from developer sessions and interviews throughout the course of the week.

Follow along on our dedicated GDC 2019 live coverage page!

GDC 2019 takes place March 18-22 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa.

