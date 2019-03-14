Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 14, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 14, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 14, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

God of War leads BAFTA Games Award nominations

God of War leads BAFTA Games Award nominations

March 14, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
March 14, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The British Academy (BAFTA) has announced the nominees for this year's BAFTA Game Awards, which look to shine a spotlight on the games industry's best and brightest, and God of War is leading the charge with a whopping 10 nominations. 

Santa Monica Studio's acclaimed action romp is up for a number of coveted awards including Best Game, Artistic Achievement, Game Design, Narrative, and Audio Achievement. 

It's joined in the upper echelons by familiar faces including Red Dead Redemption 2, Return of the Obra Dinn, and Florence, which all received six nominations apiece, and rambunctious platfomer Celeste, which netted five noms. 

Other notable contenders include Life is Strange, Nintendo Labo, My Child Lebensborn, Marvel's Spider-Man, Battlefield V, Tetris Effect, Overcooked 2, Pokemon: Let's Go, Beat Saber, Cultist Simulator, and Donut County

The winners will be announced on Thursday, April 4, during a presumably glamorous ceremony hosted at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. The entire show will be streamed live online, so don't worry if your invite was lost in the post. 

You can find the full list of nominations over on the BAFTA Games website, but we've taking the liberty of reposting some of the more notable categories below.

Best Game 

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey -- Ubisoft Quebec
  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission -- SIE Japan Studio
  • Celeste -- Matt Makes Games Inc.
  • God of War -- Santa Monica Studio
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 -- Rockstar Games
  • Return of the Obra Dinn -- Lucas Pope 

Debut Game 

  • Beat Saber -- Beat Games
  • Cultist Simulator -- Weather Factory 
  • Donut County -- Ben Esposito 
  • Florence -- Mountains 
  • Gris -- Nomada Studios 
  • Yoku's Island Express -- Villa Gorilla 

Artistic Achievement 

  • Detroit: Become Human -- Quantic Dream
  • Gris -- Nomada Studios
  • God of War -- Santa Monica Studio
  • Marvel's Spider Man -- Insomniac Games 
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 -- Rockstar Games
  • Return of the Obra Dinn -- Lucas Pope

Audio Achievement 

  • Battlefield V -- EA Dice 
  • Tetris Effect -- Monstars Inc. and Resonair
  • God of War -- Santa Monica Studio
  • Marvel's Spider Man -- Insomniac Games 
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 -- Rockstar Games
  • Detroit: Become Human -- Quantic Dream

Evolving Game

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken -- Bungie
  • Elite Dangerous: Beyond -- Frontier 
  • Fortnite -- Epic Games
  • Overwatch -- Blizzard Entertainment 
  • Sea of Thieves -- Rare Ltd
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege -- Ubisoft Montreal 

Game Design

  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission -- SIE Japan Studio
  • God of War -- Santa Monica Studio
  • Celeste -- Matt Makes Games Inc.
  • Into the Breach -- Subset Games
  • Minit -- JW, Kitty, Jukio, and Dom
  • Return of the Obra Dinn -- Lucas Pope

Multiplayer 

  • A Way Out -- Hazelight 
  • Battlefield V -- EA Dice
  • Overcooked 2 -- Ghost Town Games & Team 17
  • Sea of Thieves -- Rare Ltd
  • Super Mario Party -- NDCube
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- Nintendo

Mobile 

  • Alto's Odyssey -- Team Alto
  • Brawl Stars -- Supercell
  • Donut County -- Ben Esposito
  • Florence -- Mountains 
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones -- Nerial
  • The Room: Old Sins -- Fireproof Games

Related Jobs

Lucid Ones
Lucid Ones — Shanghai, China
[03.14.19]
CREATIVE DIRECTOR
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[03.14.19]
Art Director
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[03.14.19]
[Vietnam] Senior FX Artist (Unity)
Game Mechanic Studios
Game Mechanic Studios — North Hollywood, California, United States
[03.14.19]
Community Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Complete level design processes: Shaping a Cogmind experience
Game studio funding: The right investor at the right stage
Take-Two Interactive shares jump after Sony acquisition rumors
Road to the IGF: Nolla Games' Noita


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image