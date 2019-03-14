God of War leads BAFTA Games Award nominations

The British Academy (BAFTA) has announced the nominees for this year's BAFTA Game Awards, which look to shine a spotlight on the games industry's best and brightest, and God of War is leading the charge with a whopping 10 nominations.

Santa Monica Studio's acclaimed action romp is up for a number of coveted awards including Best Game, Artistic Achievement, Game Design, Narrative, and Audio Achievement.

It's joined in the upper echelons by familiar faces including Red Dead Redemption 2, Return of the Obra Dinn, and Florence, which all received six nominations apiece, and rambunctious platfomer Celeste, which netted five noms.

Other notable contenders include Life is Strange, Nintendo Labo, My Child Lebensborn, Marvel's Spider-Man, Battlefield V, Tetris Effect, Overcooked 2, Pokemon: Let's Go, Beat Saber, Cultist Simulator, and Donut County.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, April 4, during a presumably glamorous ceremony hosted at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. The entire show will be streamed live online, so don't worry if your invite was lost in the post.

You can find the full list of nominations over on the BAFTA Games website, but we've taking the liberty of reposting some of the more notable categories below.

Best Game

Assassin's Creed Odyssey -- Ubisoft Quebec

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission -- SIE Japan Studio

Celeste -- Matt Makes Games Inc.

God of War -- Santa Monica Studio

Red Dead Redemption 2 -- Rockstar Games

Return of the Obra Dinn -- Lucas Pope

Debut Game

Beat Saber -- Beat Games

Cultist Simulator -- Weather Factory

Donut County -- Ben Esposito

Florence -- Mountains

Gris -- Nomada Studios

Yoku's Island Express -- Villa Gorilla

Artistic Achievement

Detroit: Become Human -- Quantic Dream

Gris -- Nomada Studios

God of War -- Santa Monica Studio

Marvel's Spider Man -- Insomniac Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 -- Rockstar Games

Return of the Obra Dinn -- Lucas Pope

Audio Achievement

Battlefield V -- EA Dice

Tetris Effect -- Monstars Inc. and Resonair

God of War -- Santa Monica Studio

Marvel's Spider Man -- Insomniac Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 -- Rockstar Games

Detroit: Become Human -- Quantic Dream

Evolving Game

Destiny 2: Forsaken -- Bungie

Elite Dangerous: Beyond -- Frontier

Fortnite -- Epic Games

Overwatch -- Blizzard Entertainment

Sea of Thieves -- Rare Ltd

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege -- Ubisoft Montreal

Game Design

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission -- SIE Japan Studio

God of War -- Santa Monica Studio

Celeste -- Matt Makes Games Inc.

Into the Breach -- Subset Games

Minit -- JW, Kitty, Jukio, and Dom

Return of the Obra Dinn -- Lucas Pope

Multiplayer

A Way Out -- Hazelight

Battlefield V -- EA Dice

Overcooked 2 -- Ghost Town Games & Team 17

Sea of Thieves -- Rare Ltd

Super Mario Party -- NDCube

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- Nintendo

Mobile