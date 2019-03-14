God of War leads BAFTA Games Award nominations

The British Academy (BAFTA) has announced the nominees for this year's BAFTA Game Awards, which look to shine a spotlight on the games industry's best and brightest, and God of War is leading the charge with a whopping 10 nominations.
Santa Monica Studio's acclaimed action romp is up for a number of coveted awards including Best Game, Artistic Achievement, Game Design, Narrative, and Audio Achievement.
It's joined in the upper echelons by familiar faces including Red Dead Redemption 2, Return of the Obra Dinn, and Florence, which all received six nominations apiece, and rambunctious platfomer Celeste, which netted five noms.
Other notable contenders include Life is Strange, Nintendo Labo, My Child Lebensborn, Marvel's Spider-Man, Battlefield V, Tetris Effect, Overcooked 2, Pokemon: Let's Go, Beat Saber, Cultist Simulator, and Donut County.
The winners will be announced on Thursday, April 4, during a presumably glamorous ceremony hosted at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. The entire show will be streamed live online, so don't worry if your invite was lost in the post.
You can find the full list of nominations over on the BAFTA Games website, but we've taking the liberty of reposting some of the more notable categories below.
Best Game
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey -- Ubisoft Quebec
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission -- SIE Japan Studio
- Celeste -- Matt Makes Games Inc.
- God of War -- Santa Monica Studio
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- Rockstar Games
- Return of the Obra Dinn -- Lucas Pope
Debut Game
- Beat Saber -- Beat Games
- Cultist Simulator -- Weather Factory
- Donut County -- Ben Esposito
- Florence -- Mountains
- Gris -- Nomada Studios
- Yoku's Island Express -- Villa Gorilla
Artistic Achievement
- Detroit: Become Human -- Quantic Dream
- Gris -- Nomada Studios
- God of War -- Santa Monica Studio
- Marvel's Spider Man -- Insomniac Games
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- Rockstar Games
- Return of the Obra Dinn -- Lucas Pope
Audio Achievement
- Battlefield V -- EA Dice
- Tetris Effect -- Monstars Inc. and Resonair
- God of War -- Santa Monica Studio
- Marvel's Spider Man -- Insomniac Games
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- Rockstar Games
- Detroit: Become Human -- Quantic Dream
Evolving Game
- Destiny 2: Forsaken -- Bungie
- Elite Dangerous: Beyond -- Frontier
- Fortnite -- Epic Games
- Overwatch -- Blizzard Entertainment
- Sea of Thieves -- Rare Ltd
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege -- Ubisoft Montreal
Game Design
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission -- SIE Japan Studio
- God of War -- Santa Monica Studio
- Celeste -- Matt Makes Games Inc.
- Into the Breach -- Subset Games
- Minit -- JW, Kitty, Jukio, and Dom
- Return of the Obra Dinn -- Lucas Pope
Multiplayer
- A Way Out -- Hazelight
- Battlefield V -- EA Dice
- Overcooked 2 -- Ghost Town Games & Team 17
- Sea of Thieves -- Rare Ltd
- Super Mario Party -- NDCube
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- Nintendo
Mobile
- Alto's Odyssey -- Team Alto
- Brawl Stars -- Supercell
- Donut County -- Ben Esposito
- Florence -- Mountains
- Reigns: Game of Thrones -- Nerial
- The Room: Old Sins -- Fireproof Games