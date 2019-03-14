Steam Link Anywhere beta drops Steam Link's local-wifi-only restriction

A new version of Valve’s Steam Link gives players the ability to remotely access their Steam libraries without requiring the two machines to be on the same wifi network.

The update is set to hit Steam Link hardware and apps today, though it’ll require users to opt into a beta build dated March 13 or later. Once that’s done, those using Steam Link through Valve’s own (discontinued) hardware, Android app, or Raspberry Pi app will be able to connect to a remote computer running Steam.

Previous versions of Steam Link allowed players to connect to a machine running Steam from a Steam Link or Steam Link app, but that was only possible so long as both devices were running on the same wifi network. With the beta, that restriction is lifted, though Valve notes that both a high upload speed from the host computer and a strong network connection for Steam Link Anywhere to be functional.

Valve has put a lot of effort into trying to bolster the offerings of Steam Link recently. While the company discontinued the physical Steam Link hardware option late last year, it has focused instead of supporting Steam Link as an application rather than a piece of hardware. The company rolled out a Raspberry Pi app last December to give more hands-on Steam users a way to essentially create their own Steam Link device. The program has also popped up on mobile with support for Bluetooth game controllers, mice, and keyboards, though it quickly became an Android-only launch due to some beefed up iOS App Store guidelines.