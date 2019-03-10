Here's where to watch the IGF & Game Developers Choice Awards next week!

As you get ready for the 2019 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next week, organizers want to quickly remind you that both the Game Developers Choice Awards and the Independent Games Festival awards will be streamed online next Wednesday (March 20th) so everyone can take part!

First up, celebrated writer and narrative designer Meg Jayanth will take the stage to present the Independent Games Festival awards, now in its 21st year of celebrating and honoring the work of independent game makers.

Later in the evening the same stage will welcome back Double Fine frontman Tim Schafer as he returns to host the 19th annual Game Developers Choice Awards, the premier accolades for peer recognition in the video game industry.

The ceremonies kick off at 6:30 PM Pacific on Wednesday, March 20th during GDC 2019 in San Francisco. As always, the IGF Awards are up first, followed by the GDC Awards.

If you can't attend in person, don't worry: the sequential award shows will be livestreamed right here on the official GDC Twitch channel Wednesday evening. It's always a fun, upbeat show, so don't miss it!

More information about the 19th annual Game Developers Choice Awards and the 21st Independent Games Festival is available at their respective websites.

