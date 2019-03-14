Minecraft is joining Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass lineup

Microsoft is bringing Mojang’s still-thriving blocky survival game Minecraft to Xbox Game Pass next month. The game joins over 100 titles already included in the service, and brings with it its 91 million monthly users in the process.

Xbox Game Pass aims to use enticing games like Minecraft to lure players into subscribing to its service, which grants access to a library of downloadable titles (including new first-party releases on launch day) so long as they remain subscribed to the service.

For Minecraft, the move could give a boost to the game’s already sizable player base. The game itself came out as a very early build in 2009 and developer Mojang was acquired by Microsoft for $2.5 billion six years later. The game itself is supported through regular content updates and, as of October 2018, had sold over 150 million copies worldwide.