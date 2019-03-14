Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 14, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 14, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 14, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Minecraft is joining Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass lineup

Minecraft is joining Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass lineup

March 14, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
March 14, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Microsoft is bringing Mojang’s still-thriving blocky survival game Minecraft to Xbox Game Pass next month. The game joins over 100 titles already included in the service, and brings with it its 91 million monthly users in the process.

Xbox Game Pass aims to use enticing games like Minecraft to lure players into subscribing to its service, which grants access to a library of downloadable titles (including new first-party releases on launch day) so long as they remain subscribed to the service.

For Minecraft, the move could give a boost to the game’s already sizable player base. The game itself came out as a very early build in 2009 and developer Mojang was acquired by Microsoft for $2.5 billion six years later. The game itself is supported through regular content updates and, as of October 2018, had sold over 150 million copies worldwide. 

Related Jobs

Lucid Ones
Lucid Ones — Shanghai, China
[03.14.19]
CREATIVE DIRECTOR
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[03.13.19]
Gameplay Engineer
FoxNExt Games
FoxNExt Games — San Jose, California, United States
[03.13.19]
Producer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[03.13.19]
Senior Project Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Complete level design processes: Shaping a Cogmind experience
Steam Link Anywhere beta drops Steam Link's local-wifi-only restriction
Follow Gamasutra's GDC 2019 coverage right here!
God of War leads BAFTA Games Award nominations


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image