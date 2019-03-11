GDC 2019 is committed to being a sustainable, environmentally-friendly event

The health of the environment is a key concern, and that's why organizers of GDC 2019 want to take a quick moment to talk about what's being done to help make it a more sustainable event in a more sustainable industry!

GDC 2019 itself kicks off next week at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco and promises a full week of learning, networking, and catching up with your friends and colleagues across the game industry.

Along with all the great opportunities to meet interesting people and see intriguing talks, what you'll find at GDC is a trained team of event management professionals who are keen to help you have a great time. They're also committed to putting on shows that have a positive environmental and social impact on the local community and the industry at large.

Above all, GDC is committed to producing sustainable events, fueled by insight, innovation, and collaboration. We are proud of our commitment to having a positive environmental and social impact on both the communities and industries we work within.

Without further ado, here's what organizers are doing to improve the sustainability of GDC:

Implemented a two-year plan to completely move to less wasteful LED lighting for conference productions for GDC 2019.

99% of carpet supplied by GES returned to inventory to be reused.

Reduced show organizer signage production.

Donating Summit passes to the Indie Giving charity.

Offering Scholarship Opportunities to attend GDC.

to attend GDC. GDC's partner, GES , made a donation on GDC's behalf to Daniel Webster Elementary School in Portrero Hill of San Francisco.

Choosing partners who value sustainability, like Moscone Center and GES.

and . Replacing physical attendee bags with the paperless Digital Tote Bag to reduce waste.

