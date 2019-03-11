Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Come to GDC for an inside look at the AI built to playtest Battlefield V!

March 15, 2019 | By Staff
Your schedule for the big Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next week is probably packed, but today organizers want to quickly suggest another great talk you might want to try and squeeze in!

It's a really interesting GDC 2019 AI Summit talk all about how the team at DICE built AI players to playtest Battlefield V, presented by senior AI engineer Jonas Gillberg under the name "AI for Testing: The Development of Bots that Play 'Battlefield V'!"

Most notably you'll learn about the development of AutoPlayers, autonomous bots that are used for scenarios ranging from full 64-player soak tests to specific scripted test cases.

You'll also see how taking a pragmatic and solution-oriented approach to a complex AI problem led to a successful solution in a relatively short amount of time. Plus, Gillberg aims to show you how a strong focus on enabling end users to use the technology effectively will lead to unexpected but very interesting results for you and your team. Don't skip it!

For more details on all the talks on offer at GDC this year, check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

