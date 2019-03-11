Get a job: Big Blue Bubble is hiring a Senior 3D Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Are you a Senior 3D Artist who enjoys solving problems, learning new technologies, and working with others in a collaborative environment? Are you looking for a position where you can play a major part in the visual creation of the games we create? If this describes you, please get in touch with us to talk about the position of Senior 3D Artist at Big Blue Bubble.

In this position these are the things you will be responsible for:

Working closely with the Art Director, Game Designers, Artists, Animators, and Producers to create exciting and market-ready products for both new and existing IP.

Create 3d Models and Textures for a variety of objects in many different art styles.

Maintain consistent style under the direction of the Art Director.

Mentor and coach artists with information on best practices and tips and tricks of the trade.

Participate in art team discussions, critiques and game development ideas.

Managing responsibilities across multiple projects.

To be an effective team member, you will have:

Bachelor’s Degree in Art, Animation or related field.

6+ years as an artist, specifically 3 years working as a lead artist in games.

Expert knowledge in 3DS MAX and Photoshop.

Experience with the Unity engine.

Exceptional understanding of perspective, composition, character design, colour theory, visual effects, lighting, and Animation Principles.

Solid texturing skills ranging from Mobile development to AAA pipeline.

Experience with the Unity particle FX system.

Experience with rigging 3D character models for animation

Strong knowledge of the game development process.

Incredible portfolio demonstrating 3D art skills and artistic creativity.

You also have the following attributes and skills:

Self-directed.

A clear communicator.

A keen eye for detail.

Imaginative and out-of-the-box thinking.

Ability to meet deadlines.

Comfortable working in a team.

Enthusiastic about gaming culture.

We know the above list is detailed. We don’t expect you to meet all of our criteria but we are looking for proven experience with an appetite and passion for growth. If you think you fit the role then please get in touch with us now to explore the opportunity further!

Big Blue Bubble is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants who require reasonable accommodation to complete the application and/or interview process should notify the HR Director.

