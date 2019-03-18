Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Unity partners with Havok to roll out new physics systems

Unity partners with Havok to roll out new physics systems

March 18, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
March 18, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Programming, Design, GDC

The team at Unity have partnered with Microsoft-owned Havok to update their game engine with two new physics systems: one new default option and an additional "high-end" option backed by Havok's proprietary physics engine.

Announced today at GDC 2019, the new default Unity physics system will be open-source and available to all, while Unity's freshly-added Havok physics system will be proprietary and available to devs willing to pay for the privilege, though how much you'll pay is yet unclear.

This physics revamp is part of an ongoing effort to transition Unity's game engine to a data-oriented technology stack, which (to vastly oversimplify) aims to make the engine more efficient by cutting down how often it has to pull data from memory. 

The company is quick to promise that devs who are currently making a game with Unity will have options to convert their work over to one of the new physics systems, or to keep working on their game without needing to upgrade.

"There will be no impact on game developers in the middle of building their game with existing physics solutions as these new solutions are for DOTS-based projects," Unity VP Andrew Bowell told Gamasutra via email. 

"If developers would like to transition their projects to the DOTS framework, we have converters and upgrade paths in place to migrate existing physics content. If you are building a new project on the DOTS framework, the new Unity Physics or Havok Physics integrations will be the supported options." 

Devs interested in the new Unity physics system should know that it's stateless, to complement the engine's shift to DOTS. Again, the idea is to make it more efficient by cutting down how often it has to pull data from memory, and according to Bowell, devs should see performance improvements in the new physics system.

"The new Unity Physics is a stateless design. which means that rather than rely on caching, we can use the efficiencies from DOTS to give developers a much simpler physics framework to tweak and modify," wrote Bowell.

By comparison, "if you have a team that has experience with Havok Physics or your use-cases are pushing on complex and high-fidelity physics requirements, the caching system of Havok Physics can offer better stability and performance," according to Bowell.

"On the tooling side, we’ve focused on streamlining the authoring side of things so you can build your physics content once and then swap the physics backend between Unity Physics or Havok Physics," he continued. "This is achieved by having a single data representation model of the editor data that is then converted into ECS data and shared between the two physics simulation backends."

Devs curious to learn more should check out the Unity website.

Related Jobs

Skybox Labs
Skybox Labs — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[03.18.19]
Software Engineer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[03.18.19]
Server Engineer
LeFort Talent Group
LeFort Talent Group — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.17.19]
UE 4 Lead Developer
Big Red Button Entertainment
Big Red Button Entertainment — El Segundo, California, United States
[03.15.19]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

GDC 2019 kicks off today! Follow Gamasutra's coverage here
Beat Saber has crossed 1 million sales in under a year
A Dream Daddy dev's guide to survive being always online
The Chinese Room makes key hires, hoping to double in size by end of 2019


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image