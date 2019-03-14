Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 14, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 14, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 14, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
Blind Squirrel lands $5M in funding to self-publish its first game, Drifters

March 14, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Blind Squirrel Games announced today that it has raised $5 million in funding for its first game, Drifters.

This is pretty notable, given that Blind Squirrel is best known for helping other studios get off the ground, and the funding goes towards self-publishing its first internally developed game. 

Drifters is a free-to-play 5v5 hero action shooter, slated to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC later in 2019.

As reported by Gamesindustry.biz, the $5 million comes from an unnamed external source, with Blind Squirrel CEO Brad Hendricks saying that the investment was comprised of "various members with differing strategies, who felt that they needed to start getting involved in the game industry."

"I was lucky to find investors who were willing to take a bet on our studio to not only fund the game, but to give us enough money to work with various outside companies to market this game," Hendricks continues.

"This is giving us the maximum freedom that we needed as a studio to create and market the game we wanted to build."

Any additional funds will be used to finish up remaining development (if necessary). 

