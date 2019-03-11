Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

InnoGames looks to acquire F2P mobile titles

InnoGames looks to acquire F2P mobile titles

March 18, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
March 18, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing, GDC

InnoGames has announced its plans to venture into a new business model of acquiring free-to-play mobile games in its early stages and helping  devs improve and market their games under the InnoGames portfolio.

The Germany-based mobile and online games publisher took its first step toward this new direction after the acquisition of the turn-based strategy game Warlords of Aternum from Wooga in 2017, relaunching the game by "leveraging the company's core strengths in live ops and marketing."

"After investing massively into game features and content updates, we are currently scaling Warlords of Aternum worldwide," chief product officer at InnoGames Armin Busen explains in a press release."Based on this successful integration, we decided to expand on the strategy."

As noted in the press release, InnoGames will be attending GDC March 18th to the 22nd in San Francisco, and developers can send pitches and requests for meetings here.

Related Jobs

Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[03.18.19]
Server Engineer
LeFort Talent Group
LeFort Talent Group — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.17.19]
UE 4 Lead Developer
Maximum Games
Maximum Games — Walnut Creek, California, United States
[03.15.19]
Release Manager
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.15.19]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

GDC 2019 kicks off today! Follow Gamasutra's coverage here
The Chinese Room makes key hires, hoping to double in size by end of 2019
Chet Faliszek and Kimberly Voll form co-op game studio Stray Bombay
Balancing the old with the new in Monster Prom's fandom-friendly DLC


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image