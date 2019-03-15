Shadow Warrior developer Flying Wild Hog acquired by Supernova

Shadow Warrior and Hard Reset developer Flying Wild Hog has been acquired by Supernova Capital, a private equity firm established by Splash Damage founder Paul Wedgwood.

The undisclosed deal is a first for Supernova and Wedgwood, who founded the investment outfit back in 2017 after selling his shares in Splash Damage to Leyou for $160 million.

Both Flying Wild Hog and Supernova have worked together in the past, with the former drawing on the latter's "capital, development experience, and knowledge of the tripe-A space" to grow its team to over 180 staff, expand its game portfolio, and open a new office in Rzeszów, Poland.

Moving forward, the duo intend to focus on sustainable expansion by creating a "happy and healthy" studio that has oodles of creative freedom.

"This is a completely new venture, built on the premise of solving one simple problem: founders and CEOs face a significant amount of stress and pressure as the years pass, ultimately trickling down to their staff and fans," commented Wedgwood, explaining his ownership philosophy.

"We designed Supernova to reignite the passion in struggling star developers by simply caring for them; reducing confusion, decreasing politics, raising productivity, profitability, and dramatically improving morale - essentially fusing their talents with Supernova’s proven leadership, so that together, we can create the happiest and healthiest and most profitable studios in our solar system."