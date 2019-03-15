Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Beat Saber has crossed 1 million sales in under a year

March 15, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Virtual reality rhythm game Beat Saber has sold over 1 million copies in less than a year. 

The VR title, which has players slash beat-infused blocks using a colorful laser sword, launched back in May 2018, and surpassed 100,000 sales during its first month on shelves. 

Speaking to UploadVR, developer Beat Games revealed the game actually crossed the 1 million mark back in February, so it's likely shifted a few more units in the weeks since.

Some news outlets are suggesting Beat Saber might even be the first VR offering to hit 1 million sales, but as UploadVR quite rightly points out, a lack of concrete sales figures from other developers means it's impossible to know for sure. 

