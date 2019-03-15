Bomber Crew dev Runner Deck acquired by Catalis

Newsbrief: Runner Deck, the developer behind the Curve Digital-published game Bomber Crew, has been acquired by Catalis, Curve Digital’s parent company.

The deal comes a year and a half after the release of Bomber Crew and as Runner Deck has two more games in the series in development. In a statement, Catalis CEO Dominic Wheatley says that this prior relationship helped pave the way to the recent acquisition as well.

A press release notes that the acquisition was a cash and shares deal, but doesn’t offer details on the terms of the arrangement aside from that. But, with that deal signed, Runner Deck joins the publisher Curve Digital, testing and support service provider Testronic, and developer Kuju as Catalis subsidiaries.

Wheatley also says that Runner Duck is just the first of several acquisitions the company hopes to complete in the next year with the goal of continuing “to build Catalis into one of the UK’s most significant gaming companies.” He notes that the company is currently chasing some leads, but is also actively interested in talking to developers that might be interested in joining the company.