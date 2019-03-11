Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 15, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 15, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 15, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Don't miss all the cool stuff happening next week on the new GDC Main Stage!

Don't miss all the cool stuff happening next week on the new GDC Main Stage!

March 15, 2019 | By Staff
March 15, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, GDC

As game makers around the world prepare for the 2019 Game Developers Conference kicking off in San Francisco next week, remember that there's a new GDC Main Stage marquee presentation on the opening day of the Main Conference that will be livestreamed on the official GDC Twitch channel for everyone to enjoy! 

This inaugural GDC Main Stage presentation, The Developer’s Journey, starts at 12:30 PM PDT in the Moscone Convention Center’s West Hall next Wednesday, March 20th -- but get there (or tune in) early, because at 12:10 the pre-show starts, and it features a special Dreams performance!

The Developer’s Journey will focus on finding inspiration over the course of a game’s development cycle, from its earliest conception through its development, to dealing with the fallout from the release and the post-release content. After the presentation opens with a special musical performance generated in Media Molecule’s upcoming creativity-fueled title Dreams. Media Molecule’s Siobhan Reddy will break down how Dreams helps unlock players’ creativity in unprecedented user-generated detail.

From there, Hello Games’ Sean Murray will discuss how his small and unlikely team created one of the most ambitious and anticipated games of 2016, No Man’s Sky. He’ll then detail how by 2019, through determination and love, they built to record player numbers and sown positivity amongst their most negative detractors. This candid and open discussion will show the power of focusing on what you do, rather than what you say, in the face of adversity.

Finally, veteran game developer (and top-rated GDC speaker) Laralyn McWilliams closes out the presentation discussing how her teams have found resolve and inspiration in stressful environments. Laralyn will describe how she has stayed optimistic and motivated through unforeseen challenges using proven and inspiring tools and techniques. 

The hope is that this multi-speaker Main Stage presentation (open to all GDC Conference and Expo+ pass holders) will inspire attendees and offer practical insight into creative challenges and opportunities unique to the game development community. 

For further details on the Main Stage presentation and all the other fantastic GDC 2019 talks, check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place next week (March 18th through the 22nd) at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco!

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[03.15.19]
Game Programming Instructor (Online/Remote)
CG Spectrum
CG Spectrum — ONLINE/REMOTE, California, United States
[03.15.19]
Game Design Instructor (Online/Remote)
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[03.15.19]
Senior Software Engineer
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[03.14.19]
Senior Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing Recompile: Twisting and turning the Metroidvania genre
Road to the IGF: Lucas Pope's Return of the Obra Dinn
Bomber Crew dev Runner Deck acquired by Catalis
PSA: Know and abide by your GDC 2019 Code of Conduct!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image