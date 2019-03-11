Get a job: Psyonix, Adult Swim Games, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Adult Swim Games is looking for an experienced Product Manager to join its team. The company is after a developer with demonstrated ability to partner with multiple internal and external stakeholders to deliver your product, ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic and nimble environment which can pivot very quickly to reflect the changing needs of the company or industry, and a bachelors degree or commensurate work expereince to contribute to its product development, product definition, and product strategy efforts.

Location: North Hollywood, California

The team seeks a dev to lead Communications (PR, Social, Community) activities as pertaining to Game Mechanic Studios and their products. Working within the marketing team, this role is expected to lead external product communication for all Game Mechanic Studios products, including ideation, strategy and execution of: PR activities and social media and community engagement.

Location: San Diego, California

Psyonix, an independent video game developer located in downtown San Diego, is looking for an experienced UI Lead to oversee interface design and development on Rocket League! You will be working with our established team of UI artists and programmers to maintain and improve existing features as well as supervise the concept, design, and implementation of future features for Rocket league and Rocket League China.

Location: Online/Remote

CG Spectrum is looking for mentors with triple-A games experience to help develop an industry standard game design course and/or teach online. We offer casual and full-time positions at a competitive salary, alongside a flexible schedule and the ability to work from anywhere.

Location: Espoo, Finland

While working as a Technical Producer, you will be managing the technical aspects of the project and will help maintain the master schedule. Daily activities include planning, managing, documenting and tracking project schedules and workflows, managing trade-offs and eliminating blockers.