Get a job: Psyonix, Adult Swim Games, and more are hiring now!

March 15, 2019 | By Staff
More: Design, Production, Recruitment

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Product Manager, Adult Swim Games

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Adult Swim Games is looking for an experienced Product Manager to join its team. The company is after a developer with demonstrated ability to partner with multiple internal and external stakeholders to deliver your product, ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic and nimble environment which can pivot very quickly to reflect the changing needs of the company or industry, and a bachelors degree or commensurate work expereince to contribute to its product development, product definition, and product strategy efforts. 

Community Manager, Game Mechanic Studios 

Location: North Hollywood, California

The team seeks a dev to lead Communications (PR, Social, Community) activities as pertaining to Game Mechanic Studios and their products. Working within the marketing team, this role is expected to lead external product communication for all Game Mechanic Studios products, including ideation, strategy and execution of: PR activities and social media and community engagement.

UI Lead, Psyonix

Location: San Diego, California

Psyonix, an independent video game developer located in downtown San Diego, is looking for an experienced UI Lead to oversee interface design and development on Rocket League! You will be working with our established team of UI artists and programmers to maintain and improve existing features as well as supervise the concept, design, and implementation of future features for Rocket league and Rocket League China.

Game Design Instructor, CG Spectrum

Location: Online/Remote

CG Spectrum is looking for mentors with triple-A games experience to help develop an industry standard game design course and/or teach online. We offer casual and full-time positions at a competitive salary, alongside a flexible schedule and the ability to work from anywhere. 

Technical Producer, Remedy Entertainment

Location: Espoo, Finland

While working as a Technical Producer, you will be managing the technical aspects of the project and will help maintain the master schedule. Daily activities include planning, managing, documenting and tracking project schedules and workflows, managing trade-offs and eliminating blockers.

Related Jobs

Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[03.14.19]
Lead Quality Assurance Tester
DMG Entertainment
DMG Entertainment — Beverly Hills, California, United States
[03.14.19]
Technical Manager
Big Blue Bubble Inc.
Big Blue Bubble Inc. — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.14.19]
Senior Game Producer
Game Mechanic Studios
Game Mechanic Studios — North Hollywood, California, United States
[03.14.19]
Community Manager


[View All Jobs]


[Next News Story]    [View All]


