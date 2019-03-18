Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 18, 2019
The Chinese Room makes key hires, hoping to double in size by end of 2019

March 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture developer The Chinese Room has made 17 hires over the past three months, and is aiming to double in size by the end of 2019. 

The Brighton-based studio was acquired by Sumo Digital last August, and has ramped up its recruitment efforts in the months since with a view to working on more original projects. 

Included in its recent round of hires is new art director John McCormack, technical director Nick Slaven, lead designer Rob McLachlan, and lead artist Ben Matthews. 

"We’re hard at work on a great new game and it’s fantastic to have brought together such an amazing bunch of talented developers to help realize it," commented The Chinese Room co-founder and creative director Dan Pinchbeck. 

"We’ve got a brilliant mix of industry veterans and rising stars and it’s really exciting to see the studio keep evolving and growing."

