Oculus grabs Beat Saber as an Oculus Quest launch title

March 18, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Oculus has announced that the VR rhythm game Beat Saber will be hitting its upcoming standalone VR headset on day one.

The company shared the announcement alongside a brief Q&A with the dev team today, an announcement that falls just shortly after developer Beat Games’ own news that Beat Saber has surpassed 1 million sales across all platforms in less than a year.

The Oculus Quest itself is still due out for a vague sometime-in-2019 release, but nabbing Beat Saber as one of the self-contained VR headset’s launch titles is a significant push to bolster the platform’s offerings ahead of that eventual launch.

Oculus has already said that it’s aiming for a ‘quality-first’ approach for games that show up on the Quest’s game store, and the Beat Saber announcement certainly falls in line with that. It's a push detailed in a recent blog post on the company’s site, and one that ultimately aims to focus on apps that take advantage of some of the Quest’s flagship features like its inside-out 6DOF tracking, and one that's led to a stricter application process for devs looking to land a game on the platform. 

