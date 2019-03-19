Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 19, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 19, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 19, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Snapchat's rumored game platform to be announced in April

Report: Snapchat's rumored game platform to be announced in April

March 19, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
March 19, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

More information has cropped up about the game platform Snapchat parent company Snap Inc has reportedly had in the works for some time. 

According to Cheddar, the rumored mobile game platform could see an official announcement as early as next month. Snap Inc’s inaugural content and developer conference is set to kick off on April 4, and a source speaking to Cheddar says that the platform being developed under the codename Project Cognac will see the light of day during that event.

Adding on to even that, Cheddar notes that the invitations for the even sport the text “Less Talk. More Play,” as a potential hint that a game-focused announcement is imminent.

That source also says that the game platform aims to give external developers the ability to launch mobile titles within Snap Inc’s existing Snapchat app. Snap itself has already released a handful of AR-focused games that are housed within Snapchat, so the idea that the company could open that up to devs as a platform for their own titles isn’t much of a stretch.

In spirit, that would make Snapchat's new platform similar to Facebook Messenger’s Instant Games, the tap-to-play mobile games built directly into the chat app that, thanks to the platform, focus on social play.

Related Jobs

Pixel Pool
Pixel Pool — Portland, Oregon, United States
[03.15.19]
Software Developer (Unreal Engine 4, Blueprint, C++)
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.15.19]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[03.14.19]
Art Director
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[03.14.19]
[Vietnam] Senior FX Artist (Unity)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

GDC 2019 kicks off today! Follow Gamasutra's coverage here
Beat Saber has crossed 1 million sales in under a year
A Dream Daddy dev's guide to survive being always online
The Chinese Room makes key hires, hoping to double in size by end of 2019


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image