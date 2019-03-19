Report: Snapchat's rumored game platform to be announced in April

More information has cropped up about the game platform Snapchat parent company Snap Inc has reportedly had in the works for some time.

According to Cheddar, the rumored mobile game platform could see an official announcement as early as next month. Snap Inc’s inaugural content and developer conference is set to kick off on April 4, and a source speaking to Cheddar says that the platform being developed under the codename Project Cognac will see the light of day during that event.

Adding on to even that, Cheddar notes that the invitations for the even sport the text “Less Talk. More Play,” as a potential hint that a game-focused announcement is imminent.

That source also says that the game platform aims to give external developers the ability to launch mobile titles within Snap Inc’s existing Snapchat app. Snap itself has already released a handful of AR-focused games that are housed within Snapchat, so the idea that the company could open that up to devs as a platform for their own titles isn’t much of a stretch.

In spirit, that would make Snapchat's new platform similar to Facebook Messenger’s Instant Games, the tap-to-play mobile games built directly into the chat app that, thanks to the platform, focus on social play.