Games for Change debuts new accelerator program for 'social impact' games

Games for Change debuts new accelerator program for 'social impact' games

March 19, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
March 19, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Serious, Business/Marketing, GDC

During GDC in San Francisco today the team behind New York-based nonprofit Games for Change announced they've partnered with Quake Capital and I(x) Investments to launch the Games for Change Accelerator.

It's a program to help support devs who are making games or other projects (including XR projects) "dedicated to measurable social impact goals", and every year two groups of applicants will be invited to Quake's New York offices to spend four months working on their projects with funding and other forms of support.

"Over the past 15 years, Games for Change has helped develop a community of practice around the belief that games can be a driver of social impact," stated G4C president Susanna Pollack in a press release. "Through our partnership with i(x) and Quake, we are thrilled to finally be able to play a role advancing the sector into a sustainable industry."

Curious devs can apply to be part of the accelerator's inaugural cohort now through May 31st, and after the first round of participants is selected this summer the program will kick off in September.

While the specifics of what support devs will get are still vague, Games for Change has promised to offer initial funding, expert advice and networking, help with marketing, and more. 

