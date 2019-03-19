Watch Google's highly anticipated GDC 2019 keynote right here

Google has been teasing a massive game-related announcement all week, and the big reveal is taking place in a matter of minutes at GDC 2019.

All signs suggest the U.S. tech giant is preparing to unveil a video game streaming service dubbed 'Project Stream,' which will apparently grant users a "new way to play."

Other rumblings indicate the company will formally introduce its new Netflix-like platform alongside a swanky new controller during its GDC keynote, so it'd be fair to say you don't want to miss out.

The presentation is due to kick off at 10 am PT, 1 pm ET, and 5pm GMT -- yeah, that's in about 10 minutes' time -- and you can follow along by watching the YouTube livestream embedded above. Have fun!