March 19, 2019
Watch Google's highly anticipated GDC 2019 keynote right here

March 19, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing, Video, GDC

Google has been teasing a massive game-related announcement all week, and the big reveal is taking place in a matter of minutes at GDC 2019. 

All signs suggest the U.S. tech giant is preparing to unveil a video game streaming service dubbed 'Project Stream,' which will apparently grant users a "new way to play." 

Other rumblings indicate the company will formally introduce its new Netflix-like platform alongside a swanky new controller during its GDC keynote, so it'd be fair to say you don't want to miss out. 

The presentation is due to kick off at 10 am PT, 1 pm ET, and 5pm GMT -- yeah, that's in about 10 minutes' time -- and you can follow along by watching the YouTube livestream embedded above. Have fun!

