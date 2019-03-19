Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 19, 2019
Google unveils first-party game studio led by Jade Raymond

Google unveils first-party game studio led by Jade Raymond

March 19, 2019 | By Kris Graft
March 19, 2019 | By Kris Graft
Newsbrief: As Google took the wraps off its streaming game platform Stadia, the company also announced Stadia Games and Entertainment -- a new game studio headed up by industry vet Jade Raymond.

"As the head of Stadia Games and Entertainment, I will not only be bringing first-party game studios to reimagine the new generation of games. Our team will also be working with external developers to make all of the bleeding-edge Google technology you've seen here today available to partner studios big and small."

More on Stadia here.

