Devs can now sell Epic Game Store keys on the Humble Store

March 20, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Today at GDC the team at Epic Games announced they've partnered with the folks at Humble to allow for Epic Games Store game keys to be sold on Humble's storefront, even if said games are Epic Store exclusives.

This brings the EGS further into line with Steam, as most PC games bought through the (now IGN-owned) Humble Store are currently delivered via Steam key. 

Like Valve, Epic will take no cut of the revenues from EGS games sold through the Humble Store. Right now EGS games bought this way will be delivered via redeemable EGS key, but Epic says it's working to let customers link their Humble accounts with their Epic accounts to allow for more streamlined transactions. 

"The Epic team is excited to give players more choices for buying games, and bring developers new avenues for reaching players," reads an excerpt of a press release confirming the partnership. "Over time we hope to partner with other highly reputable digital stores to expand purchasing options."

