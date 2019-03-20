Remedy, Quantic Dream, and other devs sign on for Epic Games Store exclusives

In the midst of Epic's 'State of Unreal' briefing at GDC today the company confirmed plans to bring a bunch of old and upcoming games to its Epic Games Store, including exclusives from devs like Remedy, Quantic Dream, Obsidian, and more.

This is a big deal because Epic seems to be ramping up its efforts to compete with Steam and other storefronts by wooing developers to the Epic Games Store.

Notable developers who have committed to launching their upcoming PC games as Epic Games Store exclusives (at least initially) include Remedy Entertainment (Control), Obsidian Entertainment (The Outer Worlds), and Heart Machine (Solar Ash).

Ubisoft and Quantic Dream have also agreed to bring a number of their already-released games to the Epic Store, which is a big deal since this will be the first time that Quantic Dream's last three games (Beyond: Two Souls, Heavy Rain, and Detroit: Become Human) will be officially playable on PC.

In addition to the games already mentioned, the following titles are now slated to release exclusively on the Epic Games Store: