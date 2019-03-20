Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
The next Crypt of the Necrodancer game is set in The Legend of Zelda's Hyrule

March 20, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Brace Yourself Games, the studio behind the rhythmic dungeon crawler Crypt of the Necrodancer, is taking a crack at making its own Legend of Zelda game—with Nintendo’s blessing.

It’s a surprising move given that Nintendo is known for being somewhat protective of its flagship franchises like The Legend of Zelda, and one that sees Brace Yourself Games bringing a unique fusion of its own game and Nintendo's classic series to the Switch later this year. 

The game itself is called Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer featuring The Legend of Zelda and offers up a procedurally generated spin on the setting used in 2D Zelda games like A Link to the Past. According to a press release, it’ll play like a Necrodancer game, meaning hitting movement at attack buttons in time to remixed The Legend of Zelda songs will be how players pilot Necrodancer’s Cadence and The Legend of Zelda’s Link and Zelda throughout the game.

