Cuphead is heading to the Nintendo Switch with Xbox Live support

Cuphead is heading to the Nintendo Switch with Xbox Live support

March 20, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
StudioMDHR announced this morning during the Nintendo Indie Showcase that Cuphead will be heading to the Nintendo Switch on April 18th, along with a free content update.

The most interesting part of this news is that according to Microsoft, the Switch port of Cuphead will feature Xbox Live support with the inclusion of Xbox Achievements.

This comes shortly after Microsoft added Xbox Live support to mobile devices.

"At the same time, we’ll be working closely with the lovely team at Microsoft to investigate bringing Xbox Live features to the Nintendo Switch version of Cuphead," StudioMDHR explained in a blog post

"It’s still early days, so we can’t promise any dates or details on this, but we’ll be tinkering away to see what’s possible in the coming months!"

A post on the Xbox Wire corroborates this info, with Microsoft saying that they'll "be working with StudioMDHR to implement Xbox Live features into Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch in the coming months."

