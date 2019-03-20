Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 20, 2019
March 20, 2019
Google Stadia supports the Xbox Adaptive Controller

Google Stadia supports the Xbox Adaptive Controller

March 20, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Google unveiled a controller alongside its cloud-based game streaming service Stadia this week, but players aren’t locked into using Google-made hardware to play games on the service.

It’s a move that opens Google Stadia up to anyone that has a Chrome capable device like a PC, tablet, or Chromecast-enabled TV without requiring them to buy any additional Stadia supplies so long as they already own a controller of some kind. 

What’s even better though is that Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is included in the list of devices supported by the service, making possible for players that use the device and its highly customizable setup to play games using Stadia as well.

Microsoft’s Bryce Johnson tweeted about the support yesterday after the announcement, imploring other platform owners to include support for the controller in their own services: “It is great to see [Google] supporting devices like the Xbox Adaptive Controller in Stadia. Please consider enabling the copiloting of these devices. It will really help gamers with limited mobility a lot.”

