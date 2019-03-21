Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 21, 2019
March 21, 2019
March 21, 2019
WarDucks raises $3.8 million to expand studio and create location-based AR game

March 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Irish outfit WarDucks has raised $3.8 million to expand its studio and develop a location-based augmented reality game. 

As reported by VentureBeat, the Dublin-based developer secured funding from investors including EQT Ventures and Suir Valley Ventures. 

In a notable move, the studio has brought in Doom co-creator John Romero to help shape its mystery project. The veteran designer will serve as a creative consultant, and will offer advice on how the build-out the augmented reality title. 

WarDucks has also hired Doug Kaufman of Civilization II fame as its lead designer, and has appointed The Elder Scrolls Online writer Lawrence Schick as its new narrative lead.

Speaking about the deal, WarDucks chief exec and founder Nikki Lannen -- who previously served as a leading member of Facebook's gaming team -- claimed the cash injection will allow the studio to capitalize on the "huge opportunity" presenting itself in the augmented reality game space.

