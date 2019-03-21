Report: Walmart is looking to enter the game streaming business

Google stole the show at GDC earlier this week when it unveiled a new game streaming platform called Stadia, and fresh rumors suggest another big name might soon follow suit.

According to the folks over at US Gamer, American retailer Walmart is also interested in setting up a game streaming platform of its very own. Yep, Walmart.

It goes without saying that you should take this one with a hearty pinch of the finest sea salt, but anonymous sources familiar with Walmart's plans claim the company is pushing ahead with the idea, and has already been speaking with developers and publishers to gauge interest.

No other details were revealed, so we have no idea whether development on the platform has even started, or if the company is just floating the concept to interested parties.

Still, it's a fascinating notion at the very least, and Walmart definitely has the finances and technology to match its ambition -- just have a look at the company's massive 125,000-square-foot data center at the edge of Missouri, which has been dubbed 'Area 71.'

The retailer has already apparently explored the prospect of building a video streaming service a la Netflix, but according to CNBC apparently deemed the prospect "too risky." We'll have to wait and see whether it feels game streaming is a more viable endeavor.