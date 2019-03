Newsbrief: Capcom's stylish action effort Devil May Cry 5 has sold 2 million copies in two weeks. As spotted by VentureBeat, game director Hideaki Itsuno broke the news during his talk at GDC.

The zany title launched on March 8 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC, and is already on track to outpace its predecessor Devil May Cry 4, which only surpassed 3 million sales after eight years on shelves.