Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 22, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 22, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 22, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony's new State of Play series will bring PlayStation reveals all year round

Sony's new State of Play series will bring PlayStation reveals all year round

March 22, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
March 22, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony has unveiled a new video series called State of Play that will keep fans in the loop with "updates and announcements from the world of PlayStation." 

The first episode will air on March 25 across Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook, and will showcase a variety of upcoming PS4 and PS VR titles with new trailers, new game announcements, and new gameplay footage. 

If you're thinking the format sounds awfully like a Nintendo Direct or Inside Xbox presentation, that's because it is, and it's a development that means all three main players in the console space are now content to drip-feed fairly major announcements and news all year round. 

It perhaps also explains why Sony won't be present at E3 2019, with the company last year revealing it was pulling out of the annual trade show to search for "inventive opportunities to engage the community."

Microsoft, however, will still be in attendance, and Nintendo will continue its recent tradition of hosting a flagship Nintendo Direct stream as opposed to a full-scale press conference.

With regards to future State of Play episodes, Sony hasn't announced any concrete dates, but promised the show will return throughout the year.

Related Jobs

4L Games
4L Games — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.22.19]
Game Producer
DeepMind
DeepMind — London, England, United Kingdom
[03.22.19]
Games Designer
DeepMind
DeepMind — London, England, United Kingdom
[03.22.19]
Games System Engineer
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[03.20.19]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Slime Rancher dev: To sell your game, give it a pulse and make it feel like home
GDC 2019 is this week! Follow Gamasutra's coverage here
Sony's new State of Play series will bring PlayStation reveals all year round
Devil May Cry 5 has sold 2 million copies in first two weeks


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image