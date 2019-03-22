Microsoft unveils new indie game showcase called ID@Xbox Game Pass

Determined to prove the phrase 'if you can't beat them, join them' still rings true, Microsoft has announced a new video showcase called [email protected] Game Pass hours after Sony lifted the lid on its own fledgling PlayStation showcase, State of Play.

Unlike Microsoft's other video program, Inside Xbox, which is more news-orientated, [email protected] Game Pass will offer fans a glimpse at some of the "hottest" [email protected] coming to Game Pass, and will be packed with new reveals, gameplay highlights, and developer conversations.

As we mentioned in our State of Play write-up, the emergence of digital showcases like Nintendo Direct, State of Play, and [email protected] Game Pass marks a change in tack for the console industry's 'big three,' with Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft all seeking to keep consumers engaged throughout the year by continuously drip-feeding news and announcements.

The first episode of [email protected] Game Pass will include updates on some titles featured at E3 2018, such as Afterparty, Void Bastards, and Supermarket Shriek, along with new game announcements and a behind-the-scenes chat with Oxenfree and Afterparty developer Night School Studio.

The new series will debut on March 26 at 9 am PT, and will be streamed over on the official Xbox YouTube channel.