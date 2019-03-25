Report: Nintendo to release two new Switch models in 2019

Rumors of an updated Nintendo Switch are circulating again, but this time The Wall Street Journal claims Nintendo is working on not one, but two, new Switch consoles.

According to The WSJ, which claims to have spoken with "people familiar with the matter," Nintendo will release one version of the machine with enhanced features for those who want to upgrade their Switch experience, and another cut-price console aimed at more casual players.

With regards to where each device will fit into Nintendo's current console ecosystem, the stripped-back Switch has been pegged as a successor to the aging 3DS, while the enhanced version will entice hardcore fans in the same way as the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro.

To reduce costs for the cheaper model, Nintendo will reportedly remove the vibration functionality from its Joy-Con controllers, largely because there aren't many games being released that make full use of the technology.

It's unclear what else Nintendo plans to change, and there aren't any hints when it comes to pricing either. Answers to those questions might be right around the corner, as both consoles may be unveiled at E3 2019, and could be on shelves just a few months later.

As always, it's worth taking the news with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation, but this isn't the first time we've heard these rumors. Back in October, The WSJ again wrote that Nintendo would be launching an updated Switch in 2019, and that the new device would arrive in the second half of 2019. So, at the very least, the rumors have been consistent.