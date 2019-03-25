Dead Cells has passed 1 million sales, and Switch leads the way on consoles

Acclaimed roguelike-metroidvania Dead Cells has surpassed 1 million sales, according to developer Motion Twin.

As spotted by US Gamer, game designer Sebastian Benard broke the news during a postmortem at GDC 2019, where he revealed that about 60 percent of those sales came on PC.

That makes sense when you consider Dead Cells initially made its way onto PC via Steam Early Access in May 2017, before launching for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One in August 2018.

Although he neglected to share a more detailed sales breakdown, Benard claimed the Switch lead the on consoles, with sales on Nintendo's funky hybrid outpacing those on PS4 and Xbox One.

If you're interested to hear more about the game's development, you can hear Benard chat about the fine details of Dead Cell's design during this Gamasutra livestream, or check out this deep dive into the title's stunning art style.