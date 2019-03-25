Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 25, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 25, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 25, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Dead Cells has passed 1 million sales, and Switch leads the way on consoles

Dead Cells has passed 1 million sales, and Switch leads the way on consoles

March 25, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
March 25, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

Acclaimed roguelike-metroidvania Dead Cells has surpassed 1 million sales, according to developer Motion Twin. 

As spotted by US Gamer, game designer Sebastian Benard broke the news during a postmortem at GDC 2019, where he revealed that about 60 percent of those sales came on PC.

That makes sense when you consider Dead Cells initially made its way onto PC via Steam Early Access in May 2017, before launching for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One in August 2018. 

Although he neglected to share a more detailed sales breakdown, Benard claimed the Switch lead the on consoles, with sales on Nintendo's funky hybrid outpacing those on PS4 and Xbox One. 

If you're interested to hear more about the game's development, you can hear Benard chat about the fine details of Dead Cell's design during this Gamasutra livestream, or check out this deep dive into the title's stunning art style.

Related Jobs

LeFort Talent Group
LeFort Talent Group — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.24.19]
UE 4 Lead Developer
Maximum Games
Maximum Games — Walnut Creek, California, United States
[03.22.19]
Release Manager
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.22.19]
UI Artist
Pixel Pool
Pixel Pool — Portland, Oregon, United States
[03.22.19]
Software Developer (Unreal Engine 4, Blueprint, C++)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Deep Dive: Flexiscope, the play-time aware dungeon generator in Book of Demons
Sweeney commits to human moderators & quality filters for Epic's Games Store
Report: Nintendo to release two new Switch models in 2019
Blog: A design examination of Toejam and Earl Back in the Groove


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image