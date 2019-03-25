Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 25, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 25, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 25, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony is pulling digital PS4 games from sale at GameStop, other retailers

Sony is pulling digital PS4 games from sale at GameStop, other retailers

March 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
March 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

GameStop has released a memo (snagged by Wario64 on Twitter) that says Sony is no longer allowing retailers to sell digital versions of full games. Those interested in buying digital games from GameStop or unnamed “other retailers” will still have the option to buy a pre-paid PlayStation Store card, but codes for full game downloads will no longer be available. 

On PlayStation’s side, it's a move that rolls its digital game business entirely onto its own storefront and cuts, according to the memo, “all retailers; not just GameStop” out of the process.

The swap officially takes place on April 1, meaning that (outside of Days Gone and Mortal Kombat 11) download codes for full PlayStation 4 games won’t be sold at those external retailers. This goes for games that have already been pre-ordered through those channels as well, but GameStop seems to still be working out the details on what it’ll do for people in that situation. The current advice mentioned in the memo is for staff  to encourage customers to “switch their reservation to a physical version of the game.”

This also only affects full PlayStation 4 games, with the memo specifically noting that “digital add-on content will still be available for purchase in GameStop stores for all platforms.” 

It’s a swap that comes at a bit of a rough time for GameStop. Company leadership abandoned plans earlier this year to find a buyer for the game retailer and, as of its most recent financial report, reported a net loss of $488.6 million for the quarter despite a 10.9 percent increase in new game sales. It’s not mentioned how those new game sales are typically split between digital and physical, but losing the ability to sell digital games for an entire platform likely isn't an ideal situation for GameStop. 

Related Jobs

Maximum Games
Maximum Games — Walnut Creek, California, United States
[03.22.19]
Release Manager
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.22.19]
UI Artist
Skybox Labs
Skybox Labs — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[03.22.19]
Senior Gameplay Animator
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[03.22.19]
Senior Tools Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Deep Dive: Flexiscope, the play-time aware dungeon generator in Book of Demons
Sweeney commits to human moderators & quality filters for Epic's Games Store
Report: Nintendo to release two new Switch models in 2019
Blog: A design examination of Toejam and Earl Back in the Groove


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image