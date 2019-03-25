Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 25, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 25, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 25, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PUBG Corp and NetEase settle Battlegrounds lawsuit

PUBG Corp and NetEase settle Battlegrounds lawsuit

March 25, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
March 25, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Business/Marketing

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds overseer PUBG Corp has settled its lawsuit against Chinese tech giant NetEase, according to a recent court order spotted by The McArthur Law Firm.

PUBG Corp first took NetEase to court back in April 2018, and accused the Chinese company of replicating "audio and visual elements" from Battlegrounds in its mobile games Knives Out and Rules of Survival

The studio claimed NetEase had "committed unlawful, unfair, an/or fraudulent business acts by copying PUBG's Battlegrounds game in each version of their Rules of Survival and Knives Out games," and highlighted the alleged infringements in the side-by-side comparisons included below. 

The Chinese outfit countered by claiming PUBG Corp couldn't be allowed to monopolize the entire battle royale genre, and said the company's lawsuit was a "shameless attempt" to abuse copyright law. 

After that spot of legal argy-bargy, however, both companies have chosen to settle, and are currently in the process of dismissing the lawsuit. 

It's a development that means we might never know the specific details surrounding the case, but upcoming changes to both Knives Out and Rules of Survival might indicate how NetEase managed to placate PUBG Corp.

Related Jobs

Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[03.25.19]
Server Engineer
LeFort Talent Group
LeFort Talent Group — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.24.19]
UE 4 Lead Developer
Maximum Games
Maximum Games — Walnut Creek, California, United States
[03.22.19]
Release Manager
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.22.19]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Deep Dive: Flexiscope, the play-time aware dungeon generator in Book of Demons
Sweeney commits to human moderators & quality filters for Epic's Games Store
Report: Nintendo to release two new Switch models in 2019
Blog: A design examination of Toejam and Earl Back in the Groove


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image