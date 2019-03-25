6 years in, Warframe nears 50 million lifetime players

Newsbrief: The free-to-play game Warframe has nearly clocked 50 million registered players across PC, Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

It’s a (near) milestone announced by developer Digital Extremes on the 6th anniversary of the game’s original PC launch back in 2013.

By the studio’s own count, that’s roughly 12 million more lifetime players than the game had at this point last year, something that’s not entirely surprising given the free-to-play game’s appearance in the highest tier of Steam’s somewhat vague bestsellers list for 2018.

According to Eurogamer, Digital Extremes also tracked new lifetime peaks for both daily and monthly active users across 2018, a statistic that isn’t detailed further by the developer’s own words but is backed up at least partially by a 132,201 concurrent player peak tracked by Steam from five months back.