Fallout 76 and a handful of upcoming Bethesda titles now headed for Steam

Bethesda has announced that a handful of its games will be launching on Steam in the future, in addition to the company's own PC storefront.

Recently it seems that more game companies have been announcing that they’re skipping a Steam release (either for the Epic Games Store or their own first-party store) rather than expanding out to the massive PC storefront, so Bethesda’s announcement that it’s looking beyond its own digital store is just slightly unusual.

In a tweet, the company announced that it’ll be bringing its upcoming games Rage 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and Doom Eternal to both Steam and Bethesda’s own digital store.

Additionally, its massively multiplayer online Fallout game Fallout 76 will be hitting Steam later this year. That title first launched last November but has only seen its PC version hosted on Bethesda’s store so far.