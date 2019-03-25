EA signs publishing deal with Vicarious Visions founders

Velan Studios, a new studio created by former Vicarious Visions founders Guha and Karthik Bala, has signed a deal with Electronic Arts to publish their first game.

The Balas previously founded Vicarious Visions back in 1990, and the studio is best known for working on titles like the Guitar Hero series, the Skylanders series, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Destiny 2.

As detailed in a press release, Electronic Arts' third party publishing division EA Partners will distribute Velan’s first original intellectual property for consoles, PC, and mobile.

While no further information about the unannounced game was publicly revealed, Velan is promising an “entirely new and entertaining way to experience team-based action.” The studio is also adding 40 new jobs to work on the project.

“Exploring the boundaries of play with new technology and play patterns is what makes us tick,” said Velan Studios CEO and co-founder Karthik Bala.

“Our plan was always simple: build an awesome team, find the magic in something new that the team was passionate about and then enable their success. We are looking forward to introducing their vision and evolving it along with players for many years to come.”