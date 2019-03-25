Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 25, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 25, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 25, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EA signs publishing deal with Vicarious Visions founders

EA signs publishing deal with Vicarious Visions founders

March 25, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
March 25, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Velan Studios, a new studio created by former Vicarious Visions founders Guha and Karthik Bala, has signed a deal with Electronic Arts to publish their first game. 

The Balas previously founded Vicarious Visions back in 1990, and the studio is best known for working on titles like the Guitar Hero series, the Skylanders series, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Destiny 2.

As detailed in a press release, Electronic Arts' third party publishing division EA Partners will distribute Velan’s first original intellectual property for consoles, PC, and mobile. 

While no further information about the unannounced game was publicly revealed, Velan is promising an “entirely new and entertaining way to experience team-based action.” The studio is also adding 40 new jobs to work on the project.

“Exploring the boundaries of play with new technology and play patterns is what makes us tick,” said Velan Studios CEO and co-founder Karthik Bala.

“Our plan was always simple: build an awesome team, find the magic in something new that the team was passionate about and then enable their success. We are looking forward to introducing their vision and evolving it along with players for many years to come.”

Related Jobs

Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[03.25.19]
Server Engineer
LeFort Talent Group
LeFort Talent Group — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[03.24.19]
UE 4 Lead Developer
Maximum Games
Maximum Games — Walnut Creek, California, United States
[03.22.19]
Release Manager
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.22.19]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Deep Dive: Flexiscope, the play-time aware dungeon generator in Book of Demons
Sweeney commits to human moderators & quality filters for Epic's Games Store
Apple announces its own game subscription service, Apple Arcade
GDC celebrates record-breaking attendance and locks in 2020 dates!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image