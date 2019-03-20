Get a job: DeepMind is hiring a Games Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: London, England, United Kingdom

Snapshot

We’re looking for a Technical Level Designer with a passion for behavioral and goal-oriented design to help us implement a range of challenges and tasks for our AI agents to solve. To succeed in this role you will need to have a strong foundation in games design, and enjoy working on a range of challenging problems within a results-focused mission-driven team.

The Team

DeepMind's mission is to "Solve intelligence. Use it to make the world a better place." The Worlds Team provides DeepMind Researchers with the best training and testing environments possible. These range from bespoke mini-games aimed at answering specific research questions, to expansive first-person environments using modern game engines. The Worlds Team is crucial in helping steer DeepMind’s research forward.

We design and implement our learning environments carefully as it’s likely we’ll live with them for many years to come so we apply thoughtfulness to everything we do. We take robust design and implementation seriously to ensure the delivery of high quality, repeatable, research environments. You’ll join a close-knit team of talented individuals who openly share ideas with one another. Projects we’ve worked on include AlphaGo, DM Lab, and DQN on Atari as well as contributions to countless publications. No machine learning experience is required for this role.

DeepMind's AI systems are the best in the world. They have surprised the world by learning to play videogames, mastering the ancient Chinese game of Go, and making inroads into solving protein folding. They are trained to perform visual processing tasks, exhibit cognitive abilities like memory and planning, and can learn to control physical bodies. Much of what you know is of huge value to us as we strive towards creating the challenges which will be used as training environments for increasingly general-purpose learning systems, but there will also be much you will need to learn about the process of learning itself.

If this challenge intrigues you, then get in touch!

About The Role

You’ll work with individuals in the Worlds team and Research to develop new learning environments and iterate on existing ones. We design and implement our learning environments carefully as it’s likely we’ll live with them for many years to come so we apply thoughtfulness to everything we do. We take robust design and implementation seriously to ensure the delivery of high quality, repeatable, research environments. You’ll join a close-knit team of talented individuals who openly share ideas with one another.

About You

Minimum qualifications:

Experience working on professional game design

Good understanding of goal/task based game design

Good understanding of gameplay balancing

You enjoy working with others to solve complicated technical problems to create interactive environments.

Experience working on console or PC 3D titles.

You can rapidly prototype and deliver whitebox levels in 3D tools

Experience using text and visual scripting systems

Preferred qualifications:

Unity experience useful

Max and/or Maya experience a plus

To accompany your application, please submit a covering letter, answering the following questions:

Why are you interested in DeepMind?

What interests you about the games DeepMind has created?

What game of your own are you most proud of and why?

DeepMind welcomes applications from all sections of society. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, religion or belief, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, citizenship, marital, domestic or civil partnership status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other basis as protected by applicable law. If you have a disability or additional need that requires accommodation, please do not hesitate to let us know.

Competitive salary applies.

Interested? Apply now.

