Obituary: Take-Two founder Ryan Brant has passed away

Obituary: Take-Two founder Ryan Brant has passed away

March 25, 2019 | By Staff
March 25, 2019 | By Staff
Take-Two founder Ryan Brant passed away on March 23, 2019 at the age of 49.

This news was announced by the Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation, and Event Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Brant founded Take-Two back in 1993 and served as the company's CEO until February 2001, but remained with the company as chairman for many years, eventually taking a non-executive role as VP of production until leaving in 2006.

"We were saddened to learn of the passing of Ryan Brant," a Take-Two spokesperson said.

"His vision for interactive entertainment began our company's long-standing history and we are grateful for his contributions. We extend our condolences to his family and friends."

