March 25, 2019
KO_OP, ustwo games announce Apple Arcade exclusives

March 25, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
KO_OP and ustwo games will be releasing their new titles Winding Worlds and Repair, respectively, as Apple Arcade exclusives. 

This news comes shortly after Apple announced its own game subscription service, Apple Arcade, as a pay-for-access library of premium games for Apple platforms.

In addition to KO_OP and ustwo games, Hironobu Sakaguchi's (creator of the Final Fantasy series) studio Mistwalker is working on an Apple Arcade exclusive game called Fantasian. 

A handful of developers are already working with Apple to bring their games to the service, including Konami, PlatinumGames, Sega, Annapurna Interactive, Gameloft, Devolver Digital and several others.

While Apple has yet to announce anything on pricing yet, the service is due out this fall in more than 150 countries and regions and the full list of games slated to be released on the platform can be viewed here

