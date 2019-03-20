Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Visual effects and the rise of realtime rendering

March 25, 2019
March 25, 2019 | By Staff
Console/PC, Art, Design, Video

In this 2017 GDC talk, visual effects (VFX) veterans Keith Guerrette and Drew Skillman share their perspectives on why it's important to foster a culture of knowledge sharing and collaboration within the VFX community.

With that philosophy in mind, Guerrette and Skillman offer their knowledge of VFX, and the session concludes with a look into the future and the role VFX will play in a world driven by realtime rendering.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

