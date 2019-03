Newsbrief: Worldwide PlayStation VR headset sales surpassed 4.2 million units on March 3, 2019, according to Sony.

The hardware maker broke the news in a post on the PlayStation Blog, although it neglected to provide an update on PS VR software sales.

Sony's virtual reality headset launched in October 2016, and had sold 3 million units as of August, 2018. That means another 1.2 million devices have been shifted in the past 7 months.