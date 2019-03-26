Standalone Vive Focus Plus will cost $799 when it arrives in April

HTC's business-focused standalone VR headset, the Vive Focus Plus, will retail for $799 when it launches on April 15.

The device, which is geared towards HTC's enterprise customer base, was unveiled back in February, but pricing details had been kept under wraps until now.

It features some notable improvements on the original Vive Focus, such as new controllers with 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF) capabilities built in, a more comfortable design, and new fresnel lenses which offer sharper visuals to reduce any screen door effects.

The additional of a new multi-mode capability also turns the Vive Focus Plus into a VR hub for multiple content sources, and will be compatible with PC VR, smartphones, game consoles, 2D video streaming devices, live 360 camera streaming, and upcoming Cloud VR services.

The is scheduled to launch in 25 countries with support for 19 languages, and will come with an enterprise license at no additional cost in most markets.