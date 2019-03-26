Kabam acquires Montreal-based mobile studio Riposte Games & Co

Marvel Contest of Champions developer Kabam has acquired Montreal-based mobile studio Riposte Games & Co for an undisclosed fee.

Founded back in 2014, Riposte is best known for working on simulation and strategy titles like Mini Guns, Dungeon Stars, and Shop Heroes, and has team comprised of developers from Ubisoft, EA, and Gameloft.

Following the deal, Kabam will assume all publishing and marketing responsibilities for Mini Guns and future titles. Riposte will continue to operate as normal under the Kabam Montreal label, and will be tasked with supporting current game while developing and launching new ones.

Kabam specifically hopes the deal will help it expand into new genres and execute its wider growth strategy.

"Riposte’s strategy and simulation gaming experience allows us to grow and diversify our portfolio in 2019," commented Kabam chief exec Tim Fields. "They make great games with addictive core loops and strong social experiences, and are the kind of game makers with whom we want to partner in our mission to entertain the world."