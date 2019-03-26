Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 26, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 26, 2019
arrowPress Releases
March 26, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EA lays off 350 staff in marketing, publishing, and operations

EA lays off 350 staff in marketing, publishing, and operations

March 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
March 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Electronic Arts is cutting 350 jobs for its 9,000-strong workforce, with the bulk of those cuts hitting people in marketing, publishing, and operations positions. 

EA CEO Andrew Wilson issued a statement on the massive round of layoffs right of the bat this morning, saying that it is the company’s “top priority” to do “everything we can to ensure we are looking after our people to help them through this period to find their next opportunity.”

“This is a difficult day,” said Wilson. “The changes we’re making today will impact about 350 roles in our 9,000-person company.  These are important but very hard decisions, and we do not take them lightly. We are friends and colleagues at EA, we appreciate and value everyone’s contributions,”

In that statement, which can be found in full on EA’s website, Wilson says that today’s layoffs are the result of a restructuring and refocusing effort that aims to “better deliver on our commitments, refine our organization, and meet the needs of our players.” Those changes see 350 staff members let go, largely in marketing, publishing, and operations.

Wilson also says that the company is “ramping down our current presence in Japan and Russia as we focus on different ways to serve our players in those markets,” so it’s safe to say devs with roles relating to those regions have been affected as well.

Amid these layoffs, Wilson says that EA is focusing on “increasing quality in our games and services” and working to “[think] differently about how to amaze and inspire our players.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

It's a significant wave of layoffs that comes during a year that's already seen so many developers affected by similar decisions at other companies. Activision Blizzard laid off an estimated 800 staff throughout its subsidiaries last month following a record quarter, EA reportedly laid off 40 to 50 developers at the mobile studio FireMonkeys shortly after, ArenaNet laid off an unspecified number as the result of both project cancellations and larger restructuring efforts, and Valve cut 13 positions and ended dealings with "a portion of" its contracted workforce that same month, just to name a few.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.26.19]
Senior Lighting Artist
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.26.19]
Senior UI Artist
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.26.19]
Environment Artist
Stardock Systems, Inc
Stardock Systems, Inc — Plymouth, Michigan, United States
[03.26.19]
Graphics Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How submarine sims shaped the design of Objects in Space
Catch up on Gamasutra's extensive GDC 2019 coverage!
EA lays off 350 staff in marketing, publishing, and operations
Deep Dive: Flexiscope, the play-time aware dungeon generator in Book of Demons


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image