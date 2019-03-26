Comcast plans to build a $50 million esports arena in Philadelphia

Comcast Spectator has laid plans to build a $50 million arena in South Philadelphia to host esports matches and related events.

The company itself owns the Overwatch League team Philadelphia Fusion. The 3,500-seat arena will host matches for the team and, according to plans detailed to The Philadelphia Inquirer, become a hub for game-related events on the East Coast as well.

It’s not the first major esports area out there—the Overwatch League has a sizable complex over in California—but the Fusion Arena would be the first arena built specifically for the purpose of hosting esports events. Previous esports arenas that have sprung up so, like Blizzard's Burbank-based venue, far have been repurposed from other buildings rather than fresh builds.