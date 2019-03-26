Observation will be an Epic Games Store exclusive, Steam page pulled

No Code's upcoming game Observation will be released on PC and PS4 on May 21st, but with a slight change in plans.

The game previously had a Steam store page, implying it would release on that platform (or other PC marketplaces) before Devolver confirmed earlier today that the game will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for one year.

This exclusivity deal comes shortly after Epic ramped up its efforts to compete with Steam and other storefronts by convincing developers to publish first on the Epic Games Store.

Studios like Remedy Entertainment (Control) and Heart Machine (Solar Ash) are among the studios already committed to launching their upcoming PC games as Epic Games Store exclusives, at least initially.

As of right now, it's unclear whether Observation will launch on other PC storefronts or other consoles after one year.