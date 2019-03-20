Video: Understanding player autonomy in game design

In this 2017 GDC session, Immersyve's Scott Rigby explains why it's valuable for developers to have a nuanced understanding of player autonomy.

Rigby discusses how autonomy is often misunderstood to mean "giving players freedom," which can lead to player frustration and disappointment rather than satisfaction.

He outlines an accurate blueprint of what autonomy actually means and shares best practices to avoid design pitfalls.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

